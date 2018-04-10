MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Nick Scherner by Gabe Araujo

Nick Scherner

Fashion photographer Gabe Araujo captured the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session featuring the handsome Nick Scherner at New York Model Management. Styling is work of Jom Vasupol, with grooming from beauty artist May P.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the story Nick is wearing selected pieces from Topman, COS, Techin, Louis Vuitton, Valentino, & Other Stories, and Zara. Discover more of the session below:


Nick Scherner

Jacket & Top: TÉCHIN
Trousers: COS
Bag: Louis Vuitton

Nick Scherner

Suit: TÉCHIN

Nick Scherner

Shirt: Valentino
Trousers: TÉCHIN

Nick Scherner

Top: & Other Stories
Trousers: Topman
Shoes: Zara

Nick Scherner

Coat & Tank: Topman
Trousers: COS

Nick Scherner

Jacket & Top: TÉCHIN
Trousers: COS
Bag: Louis Vuitton

Photographer: Gabe Araujo – www.gabearaujo.com
Stylist: Jom Vasupol
Groomer: May P.
Model: Nick Scherner at New York Models

