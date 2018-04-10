MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Nick Scherner by Gabe Araujo
Fashion photographer Gabe Araujo captured the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session featuring the handsome Nick Scherner at New York Model Management. Styling is work of Jom Vasupol, with grooming from beauty artist May P.
For the story Nick is wearing selected pieces from Topman, COS, Techin, Louis Vuitton, Valentino, & Other Stories, and Zara. Discover more of the session below:
Jacket & Top: TÉCHIN
Trousers: COS
Bag: Louis Vuitton
Suit: TÉCHIN
Shirt: Valentino
Trousers: TÉCHIN
Top: & Other Stories
Trousers: Topman
Shoes: Zara
Coat & Tank: Topman
Trousers: COS
Jacket & Top: TÉCHIN
Trousers: COS
Bag: Louis Vuitton
Photographer: Gabe Araujo – www.gabearaujo.com
Stylist: Jom Vasupol
Groomer: May P.
Model: Nick Scherner at New York Models
