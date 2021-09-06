Singer and actor Keung To takes the cover story of Vogue Man Hong Kong‘s September 2021 edition lensed by fashion photographer Leungmo. In charge of styling was Jacky Tam, with set design from Point Studio, and production by Carmen Chan. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Lydia Yung, and makeup artist Circle Chong.

For the session Keung To is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Fendi, Givenchy, Salvatore Ferragamo, Jimmy Choo x Eric Haze x Poggy, Cartier, Ralph Lauren, and Prada.

Photography © Leungmo for Vogue Man Hong Kong, discover more at voguehk.com