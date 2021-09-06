MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Pablo Kaestli by Alessandra Huynh

The handsome Pablo Kaestli updates his portfolio with a recent session captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Alessandra Huynh. A few months ago our editor Igor Cvoro talked with Pablo Kaestli about his modeling career, fitness regime, and much more – read the interview here.

Pablo is represented by Storm Models LA, Marilyn Agency, Next Models Miami, Louisa Models, Red Models, and First Access Entertainment.

Photographer: Alessandra Huynh – @alessandra.huynh_ph

Model: Pablo Kaestli – @pablo_kaestli