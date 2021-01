The handsome Kostas Kapitan stars in Museum-Man session captured and styled exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Kimdary.

For the story Kostas is wearing selected pieces from Homolog, Enami, Chelsea Grays, Naouba, Thomas Sabo, Dr.Martens, Melanine Vibes, Gregory Assad, and Marc Orian.





Photographer, Stylist: Kimdary – kimdary.com

Model: Kostas Kapitan