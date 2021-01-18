MFW: HAN KJØBENHAVN Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection

Danish brand HAN KJØBENHAVN presented their Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection with a fashion film on January 17th, as part of the ongoing digital Milan Fashion Week. The collection was inspired by the feeling of sweet melancholia. In charge of photography and video direction was film director Casper Sejersen, with styling from Max Clark, and casting direction by Piotr Chamier. Beauty is work of hair stylist Cim Mahony, and makeup artist Stine Rasmussen.

The name of the collection is Sweet Melancholia. It’s inspired by my state of mind while creating this collection. It’s the mental ’sweet spot’, where the darkness takes over and you feel enlightened – Where the darkness feels progressive. It’s a creative potent place to be, a place created by the power of the uncontrollable – Jannik Wikkelsø Davidsen.

“Han Kjøbenhavn’s COED show will present a collection of dramatic silhouettes and hard shapes mixed with refined craftsmanship techniques. The collection will feature tailoring with contouring metal details, lacing outfits and voluminous coats and dresses. Fabrics as fine Italian cotton, heavy leather and faux fur are expressed in a muted and earthy color palette. Han Kjøbenhavn’s new jewellery line will also be introduced. The mood of the creative content and design will represent the melancholic core of the collection.” – From Han Kjøbenhavn