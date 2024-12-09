MMSCENE PORTRAITS: L.A. Dream by Elys Berroteran

Models Aviv Barda and Callaway Malone (both represented by State MGMT New York) take to the streets of the Walk of Fame, bringing a story of friendship and the unique energy of Los Angeles to life. Captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Elys Berroteran, the L.A. Dream story blends friendship and the vibrant energy of Los Angeles, creating an intimate connection between the models and the city’s vibrant atmosphere.

Models are wearing looks from top brands such as Hugo Boss, Levi’s, Zegna, and Calvin Klein. The series offers a glimpse into a day spent in Los Angeles – a city that serves as both inspiration and canvas for stories waiting to be told.

Photographer Elys Berroteran – @elysmcm

Models Callaway Malone, Aviv Barda at State MGMT New York