MMSCENE Exclusive Interview With Damian Baugh

MMSCENE Magazine sits down with Damian Baugh represented by PRM Agency about his unexpected start in modeling after being scouted at a gym, which led to signing his first contract with Kim Dawson Agency. He opens up about collaborating with top agencies globally, balancing his modeling career with managing a gourmet mushroom business, and his goals to create a clothing line and mentor aspiring models.

For this session, Damian is photographed by Jesus Perez Garcia. Join us as we dive into Damian’s journey and aspirations, uncovering his life both within and beyond the modeling industry.

How did your journey into modeling begin? Was it something you always aspired to, or did you stumble upon it unexpectedly?

I had never thought about being in model before then one day. I was at the gym in Dallas, Texas and I was approached by some scouts. The next day, I had a meeting at Kim Dawson Agency set up and signed my first modeling contract.

You’re represented by top agencies like PRM Models in the UK, Topco Models in South Africa, Kim Dawson Agency, and Wilhelmina Denver. How has working with such diverse agencies shaped your career so far?

Working with such diverse agencies has helped me craft my own original style in each market. Which has helped me expand tremendously in the industry.

Topco Models is the longest-running agency in South Africa. What has your experience been like working with such a storied agency, and how does it compare to your work in other markets?

Working with Topco Models was one of the best experiences I’ve ever had, I learned so much going overseas to model that will help me in every market now. The market in South Africa was a lot different than I’ve ever experienced, it helped me grow so much.

Balancing modeling with running a gourmet mushroom business sounds fascinating. Can you tell us about how you started the business and what inspired you to venture into the culinary world?

I started my business in 2016. After losing my current job at the time I had no idea what to do with my life. I started doing research on YouTube I found a show called Filthy riches which was a show about odd jobs that paid very well and one of the jobs was foraging for a wild mushrooms I was so intrigued that’s how it all started.

What does a typical day look like for you when you’re juggling modeling gigs and your entrepreneurial responsibilities?

A typical day for me starts by fulfilling orders which means I go into the forest to hunt and Forge for gourmet wild mushrooms, If I have a booking or casting that day most of the time I will let my clients know that the orders will be come later then expected.

Your career takes you across different continents and industries. How do you manage to stay grounded and maintain a sense of balance in such a dynamic lifestyle?

Through all of the traveling and chaos I keep myself grounded by meditating, fitness and supplying my body with nutrients.

The modeling industry often emphasizes physical appearance, but there’s so much more behind the scenes. How do you bring your personality and creativity into your work?

I’ve become an expert at fitting the mood for the shoot that I am trying to execute, I am very athletic. I am very funny and smart which all plays a role when you’re behind the camera. I look at projects like one big art piece where I can let my creativity run wild.

With the modeling constantly evolving, especially with the rise of digital platforms, where do you see yourself in the industry in the next five years?

I see myself booking a huge campaigns around the world, running my gourmet mushroom business and trying to design my own line of clothing and accessories, I would also love to help the new generation in the industry because I know it’s not easy.

Lastly, tell us about a dream you’re working towards—whether in modeling, your gourmet mushroom business, or another passion. What drives your ambitions?

My dream is to own a ranch and have my own gourmet growing mushroom farm, while still traveling the world, modeling, and exploring through nature.