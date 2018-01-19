Wheels Up: Lancelot Prat & Alice Le Paige for STYLE Magazine
Up and comer Lancelot Prat at Elite Models Paris teams up with Alice Le Paige at New York Model Management for Wheels Up story captured by fashion photographer Benjamin Kanarek for STYLE Magazine‘s January 2018 edition. Styling is work of Julien Mazzoli, with makeup from beauty artist Fanny Maurer at Backstage Agency, and hair styling by Audrey Lambert at B Agency.
Discover Wheels Up by Benjamin Kanarek entire story + video on our BEAUTYSCENE.NET.
Photographer: Benjamin Kanarek
Photography Direction: Benjamin Kanarek and Frederique Renaut
Video Direction: Frederique Renaut
Stylist: Julien Mazzoli
Models: Alice Le Paige at New York Model Management, Lancelot Prat at Elite Models Paris
Makeup Artist: Fanny Maurer at Backstage Agency
Hair Stylist: Audrey Lambert at B Agency
Photo Assistant: Isabella Puiatti
Special thanks to Hilton Paris La Defense
Used the Fujifilm X-T2
Soundtrack The Soundtrack Of Our Summer by THE LEAGUE
Website: benjaminkanarekblog.com