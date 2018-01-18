MFW Backstage: GIORGIO ARMANI Fall Winter 2018.19 Show

Discover backstage atmosphere from Giorgio Armani‘s Fall Winter 2018.19 fashion show held during the last day of the recently finished Milan Fashion Week.

“The idea of a man drawing on memories and adventures that he speaks of today. For autumn/winter 2018-19 Giorgio Armani employs freedom of expression and love of synthesis to explore an imaginary world of action and elegance, inhabited by men who are proud but gentle in their movements. Men who dress carefully, without frivolity, and who express themselves through nonchalant gestures, in a natural dialogue between body and clothes.” – From Armani

For more behind the scene images continue bellow:





