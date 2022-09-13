in Covers, Editorial, Entertainment, Magazines

Lee Jong Suk is the Cover Star of ELLE MEN Singapore Issue 03

Photographer Ahn Joo Young and actor Lee Jong Suk team up for Elle Men Singapore

Lee Jong Suk
Photography © Ahn Joo Young for ELLE MEN Singapore

South Korean actor Lee Jong Suk takes the cover story of ELLE MEN Singapore Magazine‘s third edition lensed by fashion photographer Ahn Joo Young. In charge of styling was Yang Yoo Jung, with set design from Jeon Min Kyu, and production from Lee Kyung Kim at BL Creative House. Beauty is work of hair stylist Gang Mi, and makeup artist Su-A. For the session Lee Jong Suk is wearing selected pieces from Celine by Hedi Slimane, Alexander McQueen, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Dolce & Gabbana.

I think it’s hard to separate myself perfectly from the characters I play during shoots because I am still immersed in them. I try to get out of the characters as soon as possible by watching other dramas for example.

Chang Ho (Big Mouth character) is always at the centre of matters that are life or death, so he went through stages of emotions in the beginning, middle, and end of the show, all of them different in fine and subtle ways. I tried my best to be as nuanced as possible in my portrayal of him.

I like works that touch reality. Characters and dialogues in everyday life. These things look good and comfortable, so I want to play characters like that. – Lee Jong Suk

Photography © Ahn Joo Young for ELLE MEN Singapore, read more at elle.com.sg

