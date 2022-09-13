Jude Law & Raff Law Pose in BRIONI Fall Winter 2022.23 Looks

Fashion house BRIONI presented their Fall Winter 2022.23 campaign featuring the brand’s ambassadors Jude Law and Raff Law lensed by photographer Annemarieke Van Drimmelen. In charge of styling was Mattias Karlsson, with set design from Andrew Lim Clarkson, and art direction by Li Von Euler. Beauty is work of hair stylist Alain Pichon, and makeup artist Lynsey Alexander. The campaign celebrates actors’ natural charisma and the brand’s masterful craftsmanship. This is Jude and Raff’s second campaign for the Italian house.

For our second chapter with Brioni, it was a pleasure to show a more personal side of my relationship with Raff. We felt so at ease, on set, and in the clothes. – Jude Law

“The series of portraits stands out with an intimate atmosphere, emphasizing the authenticity of the actors’ bond. The images feature items from the Fall/Winter 2022 collection, including sophisticated tailored pieces and contemporary icons such as the Vagabond overshirt, a hero garment showcasing the new intersection of formal and casual. All reflects Brioni’s notion of a timeless wardrobe guided by lightness, fluidity and comfort.” – from Brioni