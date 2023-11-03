Lee Jung-ha Star of MOVING Takes DAZED Korea

Lee Jung-Ha a star on the rise who captured the audience for his leading role in Korean superhero drama MOVING takes the pages of the latest DAZED Korea. Lee’s spread captures the actor in a series of captivating shots that speak to a new chapter in his career. Fashion Editor Marco Kim’s styling presents Lee as both an action hero and a style icon, a blend of charisma and style that resonates with the magazine’s cutting-edge aesthetic.

Photographer Kim Yeongjun‘s lens captures Lee’s multifaceted persona, while Art Director Lee Seyeon frames the narrative, transforming a fashion story into a visual tale that mirrors the actor’s dynamic rise. Lee Jung Ha, known for his nuanced performances in “Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung” and “Nevertheless,” has leapt into global consciousness with his leading role in the 2023 series “Moving” now steaming on Disney+ globally (a STAR Original series). It’s this trajectory of steady ascent that DAZED explores through their fashion editorial with their superheo subject.

During the intimate interview accompanying the shoot, Lee divulges the rigors and rewards of his craft, particularly when it comes to performing wire action scenes in Moving. “To be honest, I would be lying if I said it wasn’t difficult, but I have more enjoyable memories,” Lee admits. His dedication to perfecting the physical demands of his roles is evident; Pilates and dance were his twin pillars in mastering the art of wire stunts. The result? A sense of pride as he witnessed his efforts materialize on screen. “When I monitored it, I was really proud that the wire scene came out great,” he shares with a glint of satisfaction.

That pride resonates through the DAZED Korea editorial’s imagery, where Lee is styled in sleek silhouettes that parallel the strength and precision of his on-screen action sequences. Marco Kim curates a wardrobe that is both timeless and experimental, a sartorial nod to the actor’s evolving career.

Lee’s journey through the realms of acting is akin to an odyssey through the stars, a sentiment he echoes with poetic enthusiasm: “What’s really fun is that my satisfaction level continues to increase every time a work comes out. I’m still amazed when I see myself in dramas. My job satisfaction goes up even more when people tell me that they enjoyed my work. All the way like the universe!“

The conversation shifts seamlessly from the action scenes in Moving to the soundtracks of life. Lee reveals his penchant for the classics, his playlist a time capsule of the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s, with a special affection for indie music. His recent muse? A track titled ‘Kimbab’ by The Jadu, discovered while he was engrossed in the series “Weird Lawyer Woo Young-woo.” Lee muses on the song’s lyrics, finding depth in its comparison of kimbap and the nature of love: “As the world changes, kimbap also changes. Our love also changes,” he quotes, affirming, “That is absolutely true. So I’m really into it right now.“

Text & Fashion Marco Kim

Photography Kim Yeongjun

Art Direction Lee Seyeon

Film Kim Siyeon, Kim Jiseop

DAZED KOREA November print issue – find more on DAZED Korea.

Watch Lee Jung-Ha in the trailer for MOVING:

MOVING streams now globally on Disney+.