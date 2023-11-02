DIOR Releases a Video Starring JIMIN

Luxury brand Dior has just unveiled a spectacular Michael Jackson moonwalk-inspired video for its Spring 2024 menswear campaign. The star of this cinematic marvel is none other than the brand’s global ambassador, BTS member Jimin. This breathtaking visual feast was brought to life by the acclaimed fashion photographer Alasdair McLellan. Ellie Grace Cumming took charge of styling, with the artistic direction led by Ronnie Cooke-Newhouse. The finishing touch to Jimin’s striking appearance was the combined effort of hair stylist Benjamin Muller and makeup maestro Peter Philips. Notably, this marks Jimin’s debut campaign since he was crowned as Dior’s global ambassador in January.

As Jimin keeps taking of the fashion scene of fashion, his solo career as a K-pop artist is also garnering massive attention. His record label, Big Hit Music, recently revealed a thrilling addition to his discography – a vinyl version of Jimin’s solo debut album, “Face.” Set for release in a few short months, this announcement has left fans buzzing with excitement.

Big Hit Music, not missing a beat, used the popular social media platform Weverse to share this exhilarating news. They stressed how “Face” encapsulates Jimin’s genuine emotional voyage over the past couple of years. In a heartfelt statement, they expressed, “To convey our gratitude for the overwhelming support, we’re introducing ‘Face’ in a vinyl format.”

This announcement has indeed been music to the ears for Jimin and BTS enthusiasts who have an undying love for tangible music collections. Pre-orders for this much-anticipated vinyl are already underway for fans in South Korea and Japan. For those in the United States eagerly waiting to reserve their copies, the gates will open on October 18th. It’s crucial for fans to remember that while the album will be soon up for grabs, deliveries to patrons in the U.S. and Europe are scheduled for mid-January 2024.

But the treats don’t end here. An upcoming solo documentary titled “Jimin’s Production Diary” will soon premiere. This film is set to take fans on an immersive journey behind the curtain, revealing the magic behind “Face.” It’s a golden ticket to delve deep into Jimin’s psyche, his emotions, and unwavering commitment as he crafted this masterpiece.

