Dylan Wang Covers WSJ. Men’s Style China November 2023 Issue

Actor Dylan Wang takes the cover story of WSJ. Men’s Style China Magazine‘s November 2023 edition lensed by fashion photographer Yu Cong. In charge of styling was Anson Chen, with art direction from Chen Jun, and production by Wendy Wang. In charge of hair styling and makeup was beauty artist Matt.

Wang Hedi, widely recognized by his stage name Dylan Wang, is a luminary in Chinese entertainment. His meteoric rise began with the portrayal of Daoming Si in the 2018 reboot of “Meteor Garden,” which catapulted him to international stardom. The series, a fresh take on the iconic Taiwanese drama based on the Japanese manga “Boys Over Flowers,” earned Dylan immense popularity across Asia and beyond.

Dylan also engaged in sports and reality TV, winning the Super Penguin Basketball Celebrity Game and exploring urban landscapes in “Going All Out Action School.”

His role as the enigmatic Dongfang Qingcang in “Love Between Fairy and Devil” (2022) marked another high point, with the series rapidly gaining traction on the IQiyi platform.

Continuing his streak of diverse roles, Dylan is set to captivate audiences as Shi Yan in “Only For Love” and will appear in the period drama “Our Southwest General University.”

Dylan Wang was also announced as the Brand Ambassador for Louis Vuitton in January 2023, aligning with the esteemed French luxury house renowned for its fashion-forward vision and global influence.

Photography © Yu Cong for WSJ. Men’s Style China