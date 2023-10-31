in Editorial, Music

Minhyuk from BTOB in a Lazy Holiday At Home

Minhyuk from BTOB teams up with Seo Yoon Woo for a striking Holiday at Home themed up photo shoot update for his fans:

Minhyuk
Minhyuk takes a vacation at home in a new series – Photographer ©Seo Yoon Woo

Lee Min-hyuk, widely recognized as Minhyuk or Huta, surprises fans with a strikiong new shoot created with photographer Seo Yoon Woo.

Minhyuk  is a South Korean multi-talent, known for his roles as a rapper, songwriter, actor, and presenter. As a beloved member of the South Korean boy group BTOB, he has charmed fans around the globe. Photographer Seo Yoon Woo directed the shoot, ensuring every frame narrated HUTA’s story. Through Woo’s lens, HUTA’s charisma and versatility radiate, making the Lazy Holiday theme come to life.

The Lazy Holiday concept wouldn’t be complete without HUTA’s laid back hairstyle, and hairstylist Taeh Yun played an instrumental role in crafting it.

Makeup artist Hana ensured HUTA looked effortlessly stunning. With a makeup style that struck the ideal balance between subtle and captivating.

Stylists Hyejeong Park and Eunjin Lee curated HUTA’s wardrobe, breathing life into the Lazy Holiday theme. From laid-back, comfortable ensembles loungewear, their selections showcased HUTA’s versatility. Every outfit choice highlighted HUTA’s personality, making us all crave holiday at home.

Huata shared the story with more than 2 million followers on his Instagram page.

Photographer Seo Yoon Woo
Hair Stylist Taeh Yun
Make up Artist Hana
Styling Hyejeong Park and Eunjin Lee

