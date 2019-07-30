in Covers, Editorial, Entertainment, Magazines, Robbie Spencer

Lil Nas X is the Cover Star of Dazed Magazine Autumn 2019 Issue

Charlotte Wales captured the cover of Dazed Magazine’s cowboy-spirited edition

Lil Nas X
Photography © Charlotte Wales for Dazed

The breakthrough musician Lil Nas X takes the cover of Dazed Magazine‘s Autumn 2019 edition captured by fashion photographer Charlotte Wales. In charge of styling was Tom Guinness, with art direction from Jamie Reid, and creative direction by Robbie Spencer. Beauty is work of hair stylist Cyndia Harvey, and makeup artist Daniel Sallstrom.

Lil Nas X has set a new record with “Old Town Road” song for Billboard‘s most weeks at No.1 (17th week on top of the Hot 100 chart).

Photography © Charlotte Wales for Dazed – www.dazeddigital.com

CoversEntertainmentmagazines

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Get The Latest Updates Straight To Your Inbox!

By subscribing to our newsletter you agree to MMSCENE's Terms of service . You can unsubscribe at any time.

Xavier Gibson

Xavier Gibson Models Cerruti 1881 Fall Winter 2019.20 Collection