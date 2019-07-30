Lil Nas X is the Cover Star of Dazed Magazine Autumn 2019 Issue

The breakthrough musician Lil Nas X takes the cover of Dazed Magazine‘s Autumn 2019 edition captured by fashion photographer Charlotte Wales. In charge of styling was Tom Guinness, with art direction from Jamie Reid, and creative direction by Robbie Spencer. Beauty is work of hair stylist Cyndia Harvey, and makeup artist Daniel Sallstrom.
Lil Nas X has set a new record with “Old Town Road” song for Billboard‘s most weeks at No.1 (17th week on top of the Hot 100 chart).
Photography © Charlotte Wales for Dazed – www.dazeddigital.com
