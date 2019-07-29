in Advertising Campaigns, Entertainment, Fall Winter 2019.20 Campaigns, Menswear, Mert and Marcus, Versace

Luke Evans is the Face of Versace Eyewear 2019 Collection

Discover Versace Grecamania Eyewear 2019 campaign captured by photography duo Mert & Marcus

Luke Evans
Photography © Mert & Marcus for VERSACE

Actor Luke Evans stars in Versace‘s Grecamania Eyewear 2019 advertising campaign lensed by fashion photography duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott.

Versace presents a new collection of eyewear. The styles celebrate the heritage of the brand – the elegant metal frames have an all-over Greek Key motif delicately laser engraved, while Medusa studs adorn bridges and temple tips. The advertising campaign imagery features modern frame shapes modelled by actor Luke Evans. The optical and sun models represent the Versace craftsmanship and range from classic pilot to modern visor silhouettes.

Photography © Mert & Marcus for VERSACE
Photography © Mert & Marcus for VERSACE
Photography © Mert & Marcus for VERSACE
Photography © Mert & Marcus for VERSACE
Photography © Mert & Marcus for VERSACE
Photography © Mert & Marcus for VERSACE

Images courtesy of © VERSACE

