LIL NAS X is the Cover Star of VMAN Magazine September 2021 Issue

Music superstar Lil Nas X takes the cover story of VMAN Magazine‘s September 2021 edition lensed by fashion photography duo Inez & Vinoodh. In charge of styling was George Cortina, with beauty from hair stylist Lacy Redway, makeup artist Sil Bruinsma at The Wall Group, and manicurist Megumi Yamamoto at Susan Price NYC.

The album is me inviting people into the world of me…into the world of Montero. The project gave me the opportunity to bravely show different parts of myself. Parts that I may not have shown so openly previously. [From] being super aggressive at times on some songs [to] being cocky about where I feel that I’m going in life, and even being vulnerable with talking about relationships with my mom and family members. The album also touches on my love life and what I want to see in my love life. It’s like a lot of different themes that involve me, Montero. It’s really personal, but it’s also something everyone can listen to and relate to. – Lil Nas X

Photography © Inez & Vinoodh for VMAN Magazine, read more at vman.com