Watch The Making of the AMIRI Fall Winter 2021.22 Runway Film

AMIRI presented the making of their Fall Winter 2021.22 Runway Film directed by Cara Stricker, as part of the brand’s latest campaign. The backstage documentary explores Mike Amiri’s artistic process, as well as production of the FW21 movie, that explores the inspiration behind the collection – the cultural history of Downtown L.A and it’s community. Fashion photographer Hart Lëshkina captured accompanying images for the campaign.

RELATED: AMIRI AUTUMN WINTER 2021 COLLECTION