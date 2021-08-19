in Advertising Campaigns, Fall Winter 2021.22 Campaigns, Menswear, Videos

Watch The Making of the AMIRI Fall Winter 2021.22 Runway Film

Photographer Hart Lëshkina captured Amiri’s FW21 campaign images

AMIRI
©AMIRI, Photography by Hart Lëshkina

AMIRI presented the making of their Fall Winter 2021.22 Runway Film directed by Cara Stricker, as part of the brand’s latest campaign. The backstage documentary explores Mike Amiri’s artistic process, as well as production of the FW21 movie, that explores the inspiration behind the collection – the cultural history of Downtown L.A and it’s community. Fashion photographer Hart Lëshkina captured accompanying images for the campaign.

If you’re going to make a movie, what better place to do it than Los Angeles? – Mike Amiri, CEO and Creative Director

AMIRI
©AMIRI, Photography by Hart Lëshkina
AMIRI
©AMIRI, Photography by Hart Lëshkina

