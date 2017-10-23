Goncalo Teixeira, Hamish Quigley & Jason Anthony for L’Officiel Hommes Ukraine

Models Goncalo Teixeira, Hamish Quigley, and Jason Anthony team up for Dark Reflection story coming from the pages of L’Officiel Hommes Ukraine‘s latest edition. In charge of photography was Paz Stammler, with styling from Steven Doan, and art direction by Raphael Fonseca. Grooming is work of Nicky Tavilla.

For the story models are wearing selected looks from brands such as Versace, Prada, Alexander McQueen, Valentino, Gucci, Stella McCartney, Giuseppe Zanotti, and Cerruti 1881 among other.





Website: officiel-online.com