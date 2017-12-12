Luke Blake Models Holiday Looks for WSJ. Magazine December 2017 Issue

WSJ. Magazine enlists Luke Blake at Wilhelmina Models to star in The Best Holiday Dressing for Men story coming from the pages of their December 2017 edition. In charge of photography was Dham Srifuengfung, with styling from Isaiah Freeman-Schub, and grooming by Alicia Marie Campbell at See Management.

For the session Luke is wearing selected looks from the likes of Haider Ackermann, Hermès, Dior Homme, Georgio Armani, Berluti, Dolce & Gabbana, Tom Ford, and Dries Van Noten, among other.





Images courtesy of See Management – www.seemanagement.com