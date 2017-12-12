Garrett Neff Stars in Glass Men Magazine Winter 2017 Issue

Supermodel Garrett Neff takes the cover story of Glass Men Magazine’s Winter 2017 edition captured by fashion photographer Ssam Kim. In charge of styling was Christopher Campbell, with grooming from Riad Azar, both represented by Atelier Management.

For the Blade Runner homage story American supermodel and designer wears pieces from the likes of Versace, Prada, Calvin Klein, Dior Homme, Saint Laurent, Salvatore Ferragamo, and Balenciaga, among other.





Images courtesy of Atelier Management – www.ateliermanagement.com