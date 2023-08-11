in Covers, Editorial, Entertainment, Magazines, Prada

Luo Yizhou Covers Men’s Uno China August 2023 Issue

Photographer Yu Xiang and singer/actor Luo Yizhou team up for Chinese Men’s Uno Magazine’s latest edition

Luo Yizhou
Photography © Yu Xiang for Men’s Uno China

Singer and actor Luo Yizhou takes the cover story of Men’s Uno China Magazine‘s August 2023 edition lensed by fashion photographer Yu Xiang. In charge of styling was Evane Shi, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Da Fei. For the cover the 23-year-old singer and actor is wearing black and white striped top from Prada, with Longines watch. For the cover story Yizhou takes a stroll along the beach, feeling the refreshing embrace of the ocean waves amidst the summer heat.

