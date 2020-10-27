MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Masamichi Nyunoya by Julia Sariy

The handsome Masamichi Nyunoya at New York Models stars in Rejuvenation story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Julia Sariy. Styling is work of Carolyn Son, with floral direction from Yulia Suprunova. In charge of video direction was film maker Colin Hardaway.
For the session Masamichi is wearing selected pieces from Victor Li, Nike, Untitled Collective, Caro, Dr. Martens, Prada, and Dickies Original.
Photographer: Julia Sariy – www.juliasariy.com
Videographer: Colin Hardaway – www.wavesthetics.com
Stylist: Carolyn Son – www.carolynson.com
Floral Direction: Yulia Suprunova – www.yuliasuprunova.com
Model: Masamichi Nyunoya at New York Models