Discover EYEWEAR by DAVID BECKHAM Fall Winter 2020 Collection

David Beckham presented his latest EYEWEAR by DAVID BECKHAM Fall Winter 2020 Collection with the campaign lensed by fashion photographer Matthew Brookes. In charge of styling was Christopher Brown, with beauty from hair stylist Syd Hayes, and makeup artist Miranda Joyce.

I set out to create glasses that would never go out of style. Special pieces that I would love to wear myself – Beckham

“A collection of iconic sunglasses and optical frames featuring retro-influenced design and offering timeless style. Vintage-inspired sunglasses and optical frames with contemporary details that make a statement.” – from EYEWEAR by DAVID BECKHAM