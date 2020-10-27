in Advertising Campaigns, Fall Winter 2020.21 Campaigns, Matthew Brookes, Menswear

Discover EYEWEAR by DAVID BECKHAM Fall Winter 2020 Collection

Photographer Matthew Brookes captured Eyewear by David Beckham FW20 campaign

EYEWEAR by DAVID BECKHAM
©EYEWEAR by DAVID BECKHAM, Photography by Matthew Brookes

David Beckham presented his latest EYEWEAR by DAVID BECKHAM Fall Winter 2020 Collection with the campaign lensed by fashion photographer Matthew Brookes. In charge of styling was Christopher Brown, with beauty from hair stylist Syd Hayes, and makeup artist Miranda Joyce.

Matthew Brookes
©EYEWEAR by DAVID BECKHAM, Photography by Matthew Brookes

I set out to create glasses that would never go out of style. Special pieces that I would love to wear myself – Beckham

Matthew Brookes
©EYEWEAR by DAVID BECKHAM, Photography by Matthew Brookes

A collection of iconic sunglasses and optical frames featuring retro-influenced design and offering timeless style. Vintage-inspired sunglasses and optical frames with contemporary details that make a statement.” – from EYEWEAR by DAVID BECKHAM

Matthew Brookes
©EYEWEAR by DAVID BECKHAM, Photography by Matthew Brookes
Matthew Brookes
©EYEWEAR by DAVID BECKHAM, Photography by Matthew Brookes

ad campaignseyewearFW20

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

GUCCI

Beautiful Items from a Wardrobe: GUCCI Epilogue Collection
Masamichi Nyunoya

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Masamichi Nyunoya by Julia Sariy