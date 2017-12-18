MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Matvey Serednev by Alexandra Babyak
Fashion photographer Alexandra Babyak captured the handsome Matvey Serednev at Bacca Model Management for the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session. In charge of styling was Denis Gladkov, who for the story selected pieces from Crombie Rainocat, Eton, Saint Laurent, and Marni. Grooming is work of beauty artist Yulia Piganova.
Discover more of the session bellow:
Model: Matvey Serednev at Bacca Model Management
Groomer: Yulia Piganova
Stylist: Denis Gladkov – @den.gladkov
Photographer: Alexandra Babyak – @alisaqwert
