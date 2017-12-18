

Discover Icosae Spring Summer 2018 campaign created by the ordinary people taking selfies in the comfort of their own homes.

I wanted to have a very actual point of view and take the opposite stance of the very polished campaigns. I took a moment to look at the behaviors of people and thought that what define the best today’s society and how the generation represents itself is the selfies. So this campaign is really direct and close to everyone’s representation of photography. I also enhanced that by asking real people to model the clothes. I want the brand to be as close as possible to the final customer and really make a point and take the clothes off the runway and to everyone’s bathroom or living room, that’s the real finality of fashion: wear and love your clothes! – artistic director Valentin Glémarec

