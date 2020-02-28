in Editorial, Exclusive, Joseph Sinclair, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Max Rendell by Joseph Sinclair

The handsome Max Rendell is the star of our latest exclusive story lensed by Joseph Sinclair

Max Rendell
Tshirt: Closed
Jeans: A.P.C

Fashion photographer Joseph Sinclair shares exclusively with MMSCENE PORTRAITS his recent session featuring the handsome Max Rendell represented by Unsigned Group.

For the story Max is wearing selected pieces from J Lindeberg, Closed, A.P.C, Rokit, and Beyond Retro.


Max Rendell

Shirt: J Lindeberg

Max Rendell

Shirt: Rokit

Max Rendell

Shirt: Beyond Retro

Max Rendell

Tshirt: Closed
Jeans: A.P.C

Max Rendell

Shirt: Rokit

Max Rendell

Tshirt: Closed
Jeans: A.P.C

Max Rendell

Max Rendell

Tshirt: Closed
Jeans: A.P.C

Max Rendell

Shirt: Beyond Retro

Max Rendell

Tshirt: Closed
Jeans: A.P.C

Max Rendell

Shirt: Beyond Retro

Max Rendell

Max Rendell

Tshirt: Closed
Jeans: A.P.C

Model: Max Rendell at Unsigned Group
Photographer: Joseph Sinclair – www.josephsinclair.com
Location: The Guard House

