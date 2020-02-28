in Fall Winter 2020.21, Fall Winter 2020.21 Collection, Menswear, New Madison, Premier Model Management, Roberto Cavalli, Uno Models, Why Not Models, Wilhelmina Models

Fernando Lindez Models Roberto Cavalli Fall Winter 2020.21 Collection

Discover Roberto Cavalli’s FW20 menswear collection that explores the concept of uniform with an audacious and frisky spirit

Italian fashion house Roberto Cavalli enlists the rising star on the modeling scene Fernando Lindez to star in their Fall Winter 2020.21 collection lookbook.

The focused and concise men’s collection continues to explore the concept of uniform very a very strong personal identity. For the Fall/Winter 2020 season, the world of tailoring is revamped through an unconventional and ironic spirit.

Slim, streamlined silhouettes cut close to the body exude formal rigor, contrasting with the rich prints and tactile textures.

The lightweight jacquard wool sartorial suit reveals a pattern with geometric snake scales a gray and black palette; a three-piece suit is crafted from a micro lizard jacquard fabric, while a caban shows a maxi Prince of Wales pattern peppered by a tiger texture.

Denim is treated with stone washes or with tactile effects reproducing a leather look, while an archival Western inspiration filtered through a contemporary key sneaks in with decorative intarsia crafted from gray python leather recreating stylized feathers on a zippered jacket.

See more of Roberto Cavalli’s Fall Winter 2020 Collection on DESIGNSCENE.NET

