Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Maxence Tafforeau by Anna Grytsan

Discover our latest exclusive story featuring Maxence Tafforeau lensed by Anna Grytsan

Maxence Tafforeau
Shirt, Trousers, Boots Givenchy

The handsome Maxence Tafforeau at DC Model Management stars in the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session lensed by fashion photographer Anna Grytsan at The Art Part Production.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Styling is work of Ahmed Rashwan at 1602 Studio, who for the session selected pieces from Givenchy and Sandro. In charge of hair styling and makeup was beauty artist Valentina Kovtun.

Maxence Tafforeau
Coat, Trousers, Boots, Ring Givenchy
Top Sandro
Maxence Tafforeau
Trousers, Boots, Helmet Givenchy
Anna Grytsan
White Top Sandro
Anna Grytsan
Trousers, Boots Givenchy
Anna Grytsan
Suit design of Stylist, tailor made
Anna Grytsan
Boots Givenchy
Anna Grytsan
Coat, Trousers, Boots, Ring Givenchy
Top Sandro
Anna Grytsan
Trousers, Boots Givenchy
White Top Sandro
Anna Grytsan
Trousers, Boots Givenchy

Photographer Anna Grytsan at The Art Part Production – @anna.g.photo
Stylist Ahmed Rashwan at 1602studio – @rashwaaaaan
Hair Stylist & Makeup Artist Valentina Kovtun – @makeupby_valentinak
Model Maxence Tafforeau at DC Model Management

exclusivePortfolio updatesPortraits

