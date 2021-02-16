in Fall Winter 2021.22, Menswear, New York Fashion Week

NYFW: KOH T Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection

With FW21 collection, Japanese fashion brand KOH T explores urban luxury

KOH T
©KoH T, Photography by Takatsugu Kanda

Discover KoH T Fall Winter 2021.22 Urban Oriental Luxury Collection, that focuses on the mantra “everything in this world by nature is beautiful.” presented on Monday, February 15th as part of New York Fashion Week. The collection was inspired by the ceramic art of Hon’ami Koetsu – a Japanese craftsman who lived in the 1500s.

FALL WINTER 2021 MENSWEAR COLLECTIONS

Fashion photographer Takatsugu Kanda captured the lookbook, with creative direction from Taisuke Kohji. In charge of styling were Ryoji Morishita and Yumiko Ozawa, with beauty from hair stylist Teru, and makeup artist Risa Chino.

