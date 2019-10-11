MMSCENE PORTRAITS: MichelAngelo Gruby by Marcin Majewski

Discover the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session featuring the handsome MichelAngelo Gruby captured by fashion photographer Marcin Majewski. In charge of styling was Karolina Trzmielewska, with hair and makeup from beauty artist Anna Kliszcz.

MichelAngelo is represented by I Love Models Management in Milan, First Model Management in London, Mad Models Management in Spain, SD Model in Poland, Body and Soul in Vienna, Kennedy Models Placement in Quebec, and K.Model in Beijing.

Photographer: Marcin Majewski – @thaifontissue

Stylist: Karolina Trzmielewska

Hair & Makeup Artist: Anna Kliszcz

Model: MichelAngelo Gruby