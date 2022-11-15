in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, Supa Model Management

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Mirage by Chuck Bae

Photographer Chuck Bae and stylist Angelica Stenvinkel team up for our latest exclusive story

Chuck Bae
Shirt Vetements / Pullover Adidas by Wales Bonner/ Tie Celine / Skirt Helen Anthony / Hat PK Bijoux

The handsome Obe Jones at SUPA Model Management stars in Mirage story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Chuck Bae. In charge of styling was Angelica Stenvinkel, with production from CB Studio, production assistance by Dmitrij Vasilenko and Marina De Carvallo. Beauty is work of hair stylist Kei Takano, and makeup artist Soda Choi.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the session Obe is wearing selected pieces from Vetements, Adidas by Wales Bonner, Celine, Helen Anthony, PK Bijoux, Falke, Alexander McQueen, Gucci, Jaxon & James, Alabama Blond, Acne Studios, Rick Owens, Igor Dieryck, Giuliva Heritage, Kay Kwok, Toteme, Rag & Bone, Grenson, Florentina Leitner, Saint Laurent, Le Specs, Sarah Regensburger, Junya Watanabe, Burberry, and Shek Leung.

Chuck Bae
Shirt Vetements
Pullover Adidas by Wales Bonner
Tie Celine
Skirt Helen Anthony
Hat PK Bijoux
Socks Falke
Shoes Alexander McQueen
Chuck Bae
Leather suit Helen Anthony
Top Gucci
Rings Model’s Own
Chuck Bae
Leather coat Alabama Blond
Trousers Acne Studios
Shoes Rick Owens
Obe Jones
Jacket Kay Kwok
Earring PK Bijoux
Obe Jones
Shirt and corset Igor Dieryck
Necklace PK Bijoux
Trousers Giuliva Heritage
Obe Jones
Knitted top Igor Dieryck
Jacket Toteme
Gloves Igor Dieryck
Trousers Rag & Bone
Shoes Grenson
Hat Florentina Leitner
Glasses Stylist’s Own
Obe Jones
Gold jacket Helen Anthony
Cardigan, glasses Gucci
Hat Jaxon & James
Obe Jones
Trenchcoat Sarah Regensburger
Necklace Junya Watanabe
Obe Jones
Shirt Burberry
Shorts Kay Kwok
Shoes Grenson
Jacket Shek Leung
Rings Model’s Own
Obe Jones
Blazer and trousers Saint Laurent
Glasses Le Specs
Earring PK Bijoux

Photographer, Director: Chuck Bae – @chuck_sangduk_bae
Stylist: Angelica Stenvinkel – @angelicastenvinkelstylist
Production: CB Studio
Makeup Artist: Soda Choi
Hair Stylist: Kei Takano
Model: Obe Jones at SUPA Model Management
Production assistants: Dmitrij Vasilenko, Marina De Carvallo

Leo Wu

Leo Wu is the Cover Star of T China November 2022 Issue
GIORGIO ARMANI

Quentin Demeester & Raphael Balzer Model GIORGIO ARMANI