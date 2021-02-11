Models Aaron Sirainen at M4 Models and Richard Drews at Izaio Model Management star in Everything is Beautiful story captured by fashion photographer Mirja Zentgraf for MMSCENE Magazine‘s Winter 2020.21 edition.

For the session stylist Bodo Ernle at Nina Klein, selected pieces from top brands such as Dior Men, Lanvin, Tiger Of Sweden, Selected Homme, Toms, Dries Van Noten, Ugg, and Dr. Marten´s. In charge of hair styling and makeup was beauty artist Tony Lundström at Blossom Management.





Photographer MIRJA ZENTGRAF – @mirjazentgraf

Stylist BODO ERNLE at Nina Klein – @bodorockt

Hair and Makeup Artist TONY LUNDSTRÖM at Blossom Management – @tonytarkort

Models AARON SIRAINEN at M4 Models, RICHARD DREWS at Izaio Model Management

Originally published in MMSCENE Magazine Issue 35 – SHOP IN PRINT AND DIGITAL