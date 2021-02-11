in Celine, Fall Winter 2021.22, Hedi Slimane, Menswear, Videos

Discover CELINE HOMME Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection

With Teen Knight Poem collection, Hedi Slimane celebrates youth

CELINE HOMME
Courtesy of ©Celine

Luxury house CELINE presented their Fall Winter 2021 Homme Collection titled Teen Knight Poem, that explores youth and renaissance, with a fashion film. The collection film was captured in one of the largest castles in France – Château de Chambord. In charge of video direction and styling was designer Hedi Slimane. Beauty is work of hair stylist Esther Langham, hair colorist Alexandra Brownsell, and makeup artist Lauren Aiello.

Among the models who walked the show were Daniel Lomas, Dermot Fowler, Dylan Delval, Elijah Rhode, Guillaume Fillol, Han Ji, Jacob Lyttle, Keita Utsumi, Kieran Dowling, Kieran Little, Louis Powell, Nick Goulden, Raoul Uzan, Steffen Peetz, Thomas Ferri, Tim Steckhan, Tobias Vincentz, Tommy Adamson, and William Gane.

CELINE HOMME
Courtesy of ©Celine
CELINE HOMME
Courtesy of ©Celine
CELINE HOMME
Courtesy of ©Celine
Hedi Slimane
Courtesy of ©Celine
Hedi Slimane
Courtesy of ©Celine
Hedi Slimane
Courtesy of ©Celine

