MMSCENE Exclusive Interview With Nils Bremer

For this exclusive MMSCENE story titled “Into the Blue,” model Nils Bremer joins forces with photographer Luka Polese to deliver a stunning editorial that draws inspiration from the freedom and fluidity of the sea.

In this exclusive interview with MMSCENE, Nils Bremer shares his journey from childhood beginnings in the industry to establishing himself with Wilhelmina Miami. Nils opens up about the lessons he’s learned, the importance of staying grounded, and the creative collaborations that have shaped his career. From memorable shoots in St. Maarten to personal fitness routines, Nils offers insight into his life beyond modeling, revealing his ambitions and dreams.

What initially drew you to the world of modeling, and how did your journey begin? – I got into modeling as a kid through my mother, who had worked in the industry and got me signed at an early age. When I moved to Miami to live with my father’s family, I was already signed with Wilhelmina Miami. It was there that I met Brigitte Heininger, who is now my mother agent. Needless to say, connections have played a key role, and I’ve been very fortunate from the start.

How do you stay grounded and motivated in an industry known for its fast pace and constant change? – I believe it’s important to stay true to your vision of where you see yourself, and the people you surround yourself with are just as essential. Having like-minded people around me—like Luka and other friends—keeps me balanced between striving for new heights and appreciating the present moment.

What has been your most memorable shoot so far, and why? – While I always enjoy my work, and every experience is unique in its own way, my recent trip to St. Maarten to shoot with Camellia Menard stands out. From staying at a dream villa to working with an incredible team on stunning sets, it was a weekend I won’t forget anytime soon.

How do you balance your personal style with the creative visions of designers and photographers? – In creative fields, it’s natural to want to leave your personal mark on projects to feel validated, especially given the “disposable” nature of the industry. For instance, I sometimes feel the urge to assist with styling by pointing things out. However, it’s important to stay in your lane and respect other people’s roles—though maybe that’s just me. That’s why it’s such a joy when I get the chance to let loose creatively while shooting with friends. Those moments often result in some of my favorite work, and I’m grateful to know so many talented people, like Luka, who are also my friends.

What does a typical day in your life look like when you’re not working on a shoot or runway? – A typical day for me usually involves a lot of downtime. I love sitting outside, reading, or just people-watching on a park bench. It’s amazing what you can notice when you slow down and open your eyes—you start to see love everywhere around you. I also make time to exercise, whether it’s in the morning or at night, doing anything from swimming to yoga.

Have there been any challenges or unexpected lessons that shaped your approach to modeling? – Everyone makes mistakes, and I’ve learned there’s strength in letting go of the fear of failure. Life isn’t about getting too comfortable—true living happens when you face challenges head-on and come out the other side smiling. Over time, that struggle shifts your perspective, bringing you closer to gratitude. In modeling, it’s easy to take the lack of work personally since the industry places so much value on appearance. My approach is to give my best without expecting anything in return. I do it because I’m grateful to have the opportunity, and I apply that mindset to most aspects of life.

Do you have a fitness or wellness routine to stay in shape and maintain your energy? – I’ve recently started going to the gym more regularly, but I mostly stay active by moving throughout the day. I also try to go to bed early so I can wake up refreshed. The mind and body are interconnected, so nurturing one naturally benefits the other.

What’s on your playlist? – My taste in music is pretty versatile—I listen to everything, from country to classical. I’m really into jazz, and lately, the artist Berlioz has been inspiring a lot of my playlist. I enjoy music that makes me feel good and affirms me. Although it’s an unpopular opinion, I can’t seem to get into most modern hip-hop or rap. I’m not sure when the idea of being a ‘bad person’ became something to celebrate.

Looking ahead, do you have any personal goals or projects outside of modeling that you’re passionate about? – One of my dreams is to someday buy a large piece of land where I can live and take care of it with my friends—and anyone else who’d want to join. Hahaha, I’m only 23, so my biggest “to-do” for now is planning a sailing trip around the Greek islands with a big group of friends. They just don’t know it yet!