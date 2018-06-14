MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Alexander, Rey, Alex, Will & Gerardo by Samuel Ramirez
Fashion photographer Samuel Ramirez captured the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session featuring Alexander Zambrano, Rey Ocando, and Alex Acosta at New Icon Models, Will Moterlle and Gerardo Bouchot at Bang! Management. Styling is work of Ton Aguiular, with grooming from Alejandro Abarca.
For the story models are wearing selected pieces from The Pack, Ocelote, Ayanegui, All Saints, Calvin Klein, H.by Hector de la Peña, American Apparel, and Theory. Discover more of the session below:
On Will
Blazer: Ocelote
Pants: Ayanegui
On Gerardo
Shirt: All Saints
Pants: Calvin Klein
Pants: H.by Hector de la Peña
Shirt: The Pack
Pants: Ayanegui
Underwear: American Apparel
Pants: All Saints
Pants: Ocelote
Shorts: Ocelote
On Rey
Pants: Ocelote
On Alexander
Shirt, Pants: All Saints
On Alex
Pants: Theory
Shorts: Ocelote
Pants: All Saints
On Will
Robe, Shorts: The Pack
On Alex
Pants: The Pack
On Gerardo
Jumpsuit: The Pack
On Rey
Jumpsuit: The Pack
On Alexander
Jumpsuit: Ocelote
Models: Alexander Zambrano, Rey Ocando, and Alex Acosta at New Icon Models, Will Moterlle and Gerardo Bouchot at Bang! Management
Grooming: Alejandro Abarca
Stylist: Ton Aguiular – www.tonaguilar.com
Photographer: Samuel Ramirez – www.samuelramirez.us
