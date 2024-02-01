MMSCENE STYLE STORY Modern Faith by Levin Lee

Fashion is often celebrated like a religion, with designers as modern-day apostles proclaiming the trends. Similar to religion, there are followers who enthusiastically embrace these trends while others question them. However, fashion is far more than mere superficiality; it enables profound self-expression and identity. It has the capacity to embody and influence identities, creativity, and even cultures. In a world where individuality is increasingly valued, fashion remains a powerful means of communication.

Levin Lee teams up with fashion stylist Victoria Li and Make-Up Artist & Hairstylist Annette Bragas for the editorial Modern Faith, featuring model Tommy Ros represented by State Management.

See the whole story below:

Art Director, Photographer, Wardrobe Stylist & Retoucher Levin Lee

Model Tommy Ros at State Management

Wardrobe Stylist Victoria Li

Make-Up Artist & Hairstylist Annette Bragas