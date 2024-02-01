in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORY Modern Faith by Levin Lee

Levin Lee directs and photographs the latest exclusive story with the model Tommy Ros

Fashion is often celebrated like a religion, with designers as modern-day apostles proclaiming the trends. Similar to religion, there are followers who enthusiastically embrace these trends while others question them. However, fashion is far more than mere superficiality; it enables profound self-expression and identity. It has the capacity to embody and influence identities, creativity, and even cultures. In a world where individuality is increasingly valued, fashion remains a powerful means of communication.

Levin Lee teams up with fashion stylist Victoria Li and Make-Up Artist & Hairstylist Annette Bragas for the editorial Modern Faith, featuring model Tommy Ros represented by State Management.

See the whole story below:

Jacket SINGLE DUAL, Pants GONGDID, sponsored by FLYING SOLO
Vest BRAVIAN, Pants HIROMI ASAI, Neckerchief HIROMI ASAI, sponsored by FLYING SOLO
Blazer KIMORA, Pants MONZLAPUR, sponsored by FLYING SOLO
Jacket CLATURAL, Top DANIEL SILVERSTAIN, sponsored by FLYING SOLO
Jacket SINGLE DUAL, Pants GONGDID, sponsored by FLYING SOLO
Kimono HIROMI ASAI, Kimono ELENA RUDENKO, Pants HIROMI ASAI, sponsored by FLYING SOLO
Shirt BALIAWEAR, Pants CARI CAPRI, sponsored by FLYING SOLO
Top DIVINEITY, Pants OTKUTYR FASHION HOUSE, sponsored by FLYING SOLO
Kimono HIROMI ASAI, Kimono ELENA RUDENKO, Pants HIROMI ASAI, sponsored by FLYING SOLO

Art Director, Photographer, Wardrobe Stylist & Retoucher Levin Lee – @levinlee_
Model Tommy Ros at State Management – @tommyyros @statemgmt
Wardrobe Stylist Victoria Li – @imvictoriali
Make-Up Artist & Hairstylist Annette Bragas – @annettebragasmua

editorialsexclusivesMMSCENE STYLEPortfolio updates

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Lee Minho Stars in BOSS’s Spring Summer 2024 Campaign

The Art of Play: Bottega Veneta Summer 2024 Campaign