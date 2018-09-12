MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Alex O’Sullivan & Charles Gorton by Wayne Maurice Smith
Models Alex O’Sullivan and Charles Gorton (both with PRM London) team up for the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session captured by fashion photographer Wayne Maurice Smith. In charge of styling and creative direction was Pier Fioraso, with hair and makeup from beauty artist Thomas Bucklen.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
Models are wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Prada, Ami, Burberry, Raf Simons, MSGM, Y-3, JW Anderson, Fila, Off-White, The North Face, Levi’s, Gucci, Stone Island, Fendi, and Band Of Outsiders. Discover more of the session below:
Shirt, Hat: PRADA
Scarf: FILA
Raincoat, Pants: OFF-WHITE
Jacket: THE NORTH FACE
Sweatshirt: BURBERRY
Total-look: BAND OF OUTSIDERS
Coat, Jeans: MSGM
Zip Sweatshirt: Y-3
Sweatshirt: JW ANDERSON
Shirt: BURBERRY
Coat: AMI
Jacket, Pants: PRADA
Shirt: BURBERRY
Turtleneck T-shirt: RAF SIMONS
Shirt, Hat: PRADA
Scarf: FILA
Raincoat, Pants: OFF-WHITE
Jacket: THE NORTH FACE
Sweatshirt: BURBERRY
Jacket and Jeans: LEVI’S
Sweatshirt: GUCCI
Jacket: STONE ISLAND
Jacket: PRADA
Sweatshirt: RAF SIMONS
Jeans: LEVI’S
Coat, Jeans: MSGM
Zip Sweatshirt: Y-3
Sweatshirt: JW ANDERSON
Shirt: BURBERRY
Coat: AMI
Jacket, Pants: PRADA
Shirt: BURBERRY
Turtleneck T-shirt: RAF SIMONS
Total-look: BAND OF OUTSIDERS
Coat: AMI
Jacket, Pants: PRADA
Shirt: BURBERRY
Turtleneck T-shirt: RAF SIMONS
Hat: GUCCI
Jacket: LEVI’S
Sweater: FENDI
Pants: PRADA
Coat, Jeans: MSGM
Zip Sweatshirt: Y-3
Sweatshirt: JW ANDERSON
Shirt: BURBERRY
Shirt, Hat: PRADA
Scarf: FILA
Raincoat, Pants: OFF-WHITE
Jacket: THE NORTH FACE
Sweatshirt: BURBERRY
Coat, Jeans: MSGM
Zip Sweatshirt: Y-3
Sweatshirt: JW ANDERSON
Shirt: BURBERRY
Coat AMI
Jacket, Pants: PRADA
Shirt BURBERRY
Turtleneck T-shirt RAF SIMONS
Models: Alex O’Sullivan, Charles Gorton at PRM London
Hair and Makeup Artist: Thomas Bucklen
Creative Director, Stylist: Pier Fioraso – pierfioraso.com
Photographer: Wayne Maurice Smith- www.waynemaurice.com
We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.