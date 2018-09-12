MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Alex O’Sullivan & Charles Gorton by Wayne Maurice Smith

Models Alex O’Sullivan and Charles Gorton (both with PRM London) team up for the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session captured by fashion photographer Wayne Maurice Smith. In charge of styling and creative direction was Pier Fioraso, with hair and makeup from beauty artist Thomas Bucklen.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Models are wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Prada, Ami, Burberry, Raf Simons, MSGM, Y-3, JW Anderson, Fila, Off-White, The North Face, Levi’s, Gucci, Stone Island, Fendi, and Band Of Outsiders. Discover more of the session below:


Shirt, Hat: PRADA
Scarf: FILA
Raincoat, Pants: OFF-WHITE
Jacket: THE NORTH FACE
Sweatshirt: BURBERRY

Total-look: BAND OF OUTSIDERS

Coat, Jeans: MSGM
Zip Sweatshirt: Y-3
Sweatshirt: JW ANDERSON
Shirt: BURBERRY

Coat: AMI
Jacket, Pants: PRADA
Shirt: BURBERRY
Turtleneck T-shirt: RAF SIMONS

Shirt, Hat: PRADA
Scarf: FILA
Raincoat, Pants: OFF-WHITE
Jacket: THE NORTH FACE
Sweatshirt: BURBERRY

Jacket and Jeans: LEVI’S
Sweatshirt: GUCCI

Jacket: STONE ISLAND
Jacket: PRADA
Sweatshirt: RAF SIMONS
Jeans: LEVI’S

Coat, Jeans: MSGM
Zip Sweatshirt: Y-3
Sweatshirt: JW ANDERSON
Shirt: BURBERRY

Coat: AMI
Jacket, Pants: PRADA
Shirt: BURBERRY
Turtleneck T-shirt: RAF SIMONS

Total-look: BAND OF OUTSIDERS

Coat: AMI
Jacket, Pants: PRADA
Shirt: BURBERRY
Turtleneck T-shirt: RAF SIMONS

Hat: GUCCI
Jacket: LEVI’S
Sweater: FENDI
Pants: PRADA

Coat, Jeans: MSGM
Zip Sweatshirt: Y-3
Sweatshirt: JW ANDERSON
Shirt: BURBERRY

Shirt, Hat: PRADA
Scarf: FILA
Raincoat, Pants: OFF-WHITE
Jacket: THE NORTH FACE
Sweatshirt: BURBERRY

Coat, Jeans: MSGM
Zip Sweatshirt: Y-3
Sweatshirt: JW ANDERSON
Shirt: BURBERRY

Coat AMI
Jacket, Pants: PRADA
Shirt BURBERRY
Turtleneck T-shirt RAF SIMONS

Models: Alex O’Sullivan, Charles Gorton at PRM London
Hair and Makeup Artist: Thomas Bucklen
Creative Director, Stylist: Pier Fioraso – pierfioraso.com
Photographer: Wayne Maurice Smith- www.waynemaurice.com

