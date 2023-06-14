MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Modern Classic by Hector Silva

The handsome Paul Clech at Trend Models stars in the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session titled Modern Classic lensed by fashion photographer Hector Silva. In charge of styling was Juan Luis Ascanio, with beauty from makeup artist Marta Atienza. Photo assistance by Diego Carbajo.

For the story Paul is wearing selected pieces from H&M Studio, Sandro, Mango, Hunter, Muro Collective, Comme Des Garçons, Maison Mesa, CamperLab, Eduardo Navarrete, Kolor, American Apparel, Los Cabos, Dr. Martens, Uniqlo, Zara Origins, Dsquared2, Yves Saint Laurent, Le Coq Sportif, d Molina, Mans Concept, Homme Plissé Issey Miyake, Falke, Carhartt WIP, and Abanderado.

Photographer: Hector Silva – @hectorsilva.top

Stylist: Juan Luis Ascanio

Beauty Artist: Marta Atienza

Model: Paul Clech at Trend Models

Photo Assistant: Diego Carbajo