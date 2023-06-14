MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Modern Classic by Hector Silva

Photographer Hector Silva and stylist Juan Luis Ascanio team up for our latest exclusive story
The handsome Paul Clech at Trend Models stars in the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session titled Modern Classic lensed by fashion photographer Hector Silva. In charge of styling was Juan Luis Ascanio, with beauty from makeup artist Marta Atienza. Photo assistance by Diego Carbajo.
For the story Paul is wearing selected pieces from H&M Studio, Sandro, Mango, Hunter, Muro Collective, Comme Des Garçons, Maison Mesa, CamperLab, EduardoNavarrete, Kolor, American Apparel, Los Cabos, Dr. Martens, Uniqlo, Zara Origins, Dsquared2, Yves Saint Laurent, Le Coq Sportif, d Molina, Mans Concept, Homme Plissé Issey Miyake, Falke, Carhartt WIP, and Abanderado.