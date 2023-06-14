in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Modern Classic by Hector Silva

Photographer Hector Silva and stylist Juan Luis Ascanio team up for our latest exclusive story

Hector Silva

The handsome Paul Clech at Trend Models stars in the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session titled Modern Classic lensed by fashion photographer Hector Silva. In charge of styling was Juan Luis Ascanio, with beauty from makeup artist Marta Atienza. Photo assistance by Diego Carbajo.

For the story Paul is wearing selected pieces from H&M Studio, Sandro, Mango, Hunter, Muro Collective, Comme Des Garçons, Maison Mesa, CamperLab, Eduardo Navarrete, Kolor, American Apparel, Los Cabos, Dr. Martens, Uniqlo, Zara Origins, Dsquared2, Yves Saint Laurent, Le Coq Sportif, d Molina, Mans Concept, Homme Plissé Issey Miyake, Falke, Carhartt WIP, and Abanderado.

Hector Silva
T-Shirt Muro Collective / Pants Vintage Comme Des Garçons
Hector Silva
Bomber Kolor / Blazer Sandro / Shorts American Apparel / Cap from Los Cabos / Shoes Dr. Martens / Socks Uniqlo
Hector Silva
Cargo Mono Maison Mesa / Sneakers CamperLab
Hector Silva
Oversized Parka Eduardo Navarrete
Paul Clech
Leather Jacket H&M Studio Collection / Cotton Skirt Mango / Boots Hunter
Paul Clech
Knitwear H&M Vintage Studio Collection / Mono Zara Origins
Paul Clech
Worker Jacket Muro Collective / Pants Vintage Homme Plissé Issey Miyake / Socks Falke
Paul Clech
Worker Jacket Muro Collective
Paul Clech
Oversized Parka Eduardo Navarrete / Corset d Molina / Tailoring Pants Mans Concept
Paul Clech
Cargo Coat Dsquared2 / Blazer Yves Saint Laurent For Humana Vintage Second Hand / Short Le Coq Sportif / Shoes Dr. Martens / Socks Uniqlo
Paul Clech
Skirt H&M Studio Collection / Jeans Carhartt WIP / Underwear Abanderado / Shoes Dr. Martens
Paul Clech
Oversized Trench H&M Studio Collection / Leather Jacket Sandro

Photographer: Hector Silva – @hectorsilva.top
Stylist: Juan Luis Ascanio
Beauty Artist: Marta Atienza
Model: Paul Clech at Trend Models
Photo Assistant: Diego Carbajo

