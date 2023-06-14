DUNHILL Spring Summer 2024 Collection

Fashion brand DUNHILL presented its Spring Summer 2024 Collection that embraces the House’s rich legacy of craftsmanship excellence with understated enthusiasm, and embodies a distinctly British sensibility and an unmistakable sense of true luxury. The collection’s tone is set by a delicate and nuanced color palette, placing a strong emphasis on materiality. Dunhillion eveningwear and traditional tailoring fabrics coexist with soft suede, leather, and cashmere. Soft tones, neutrals, and deep earth tones complement traditional British navys, blacks, and English patterns.

The collection is a celebration of elegant attire, combining comfortable formality with enhanced off-duty elegance. The story is told through a series of styling moods that reflect its essence. The classic navy blazer takes center stage in four various editions: a double-breasted design, a pique jersey variation, a suede interpretation, and a superb midnight wool barathea evening jacket. These several variants demonstrate the collection’s adaptability. The Car Coat, another iconic piece, is now available in a reversible version made of double navy puppy tooth worsted wool. A second version is available in a rich vicuña hue of water-resistant, yet delightfully soft, compact wool. Both jackets have an extra-long length that adds a touch of refinement.

Tailoring emerges as a prominent theme, with lightweight and readily wearable variations. These ensembles are more than just basic two-piece suits; they exemplify sartorial craftsmanship. The careful construction and exquisite stitching pay homage to the craft of making a bespoke suit. A finely cut ‘cigar’ jacket, for example, combines multiple useful pockets while exuding a bygone nonchalant elegance. Timeless neckwear and soft accessories bring a touch of British heritage to the collection, with classic dots, medallions, stripes, and paisleys. The leather items from 1893 Harness develop with the current iterations, demonstrating their eternal popularity. The Audley Penny Loafer, AD Cipher slipper, and Duke II shoe are among the new season’s footwear offerings.

Discover every look from the Dunhill Spring Summer 2024 Collection in the gallery below: