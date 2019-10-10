in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Myroslav by Dominik Więcek

Myroslav stars in With Sunset on the Shoulders exclusive story by Dominik Wiecek

Fashion photographer Dominik Więcek captured With Sunset on the Shoulders story featuring the handsome Myroslav at United For Models exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS. Beauty is work of makeup artist Magda Fuss.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the session Myroslav is wearing selected pieces from Zara, Bershka, and H&M.

Discover more of the session below:


Photographer & Stylist: Dominik Więcek – www.dominikwiecek.com
Makeup Artist: Magda Fuss
Model: Myroslav at UnitedForModels

