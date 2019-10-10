MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Lucas Owen by Petros Kouiouris

The handsome Lucas Owen at Major Models New York stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session captured by fashion photographer Petros Kouiouris. In charge of styling was Fani Polychroniou. Photo assistance by Leiber Alvarez.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For the session Lucas is wearing selected pieces from Calvin Klein, H&M, Miranda Kurtishi, Champion, All Stars Converse, Galpon, Diesel, Zara, Nueque, Hiromi Asai, Christoforos Kotentos, Thesalting, Scotch&Soda, Assos Design, Jessica Chang, Mauro Pina, Michael Kors, Urban Outfitters, and Thom Browne.
Suit: Miranda Kurtishi
Sweatshirt: Vintage Champion
Shoes: All Stars Converse
Fedora: Galpon
Pants: Vintage Diesel
Button Down Shirt: Zara
Black Coat: Nueque
Pants: Hiromi Asai
T-Shirt, Leather Jacket, Vest: Christoforos Kotentos
Full Outfit: Thesalting
Pants: Scotch&Soda
Coat: Assos Design
T-Shirt: Diesel
Pants: Christoforos Kotentos
Grey Coat: Jessica Chang
Turtle Neck: Scotch&Soda
Ring: Mauro Pina
Photographer: Petros Kouiouris – www.pictoucher.com
Stylist: Fani Polychroniou
Model: Lucas Owen at Major Models New York
Photographer’s Assistant: Leiber Alvarez
