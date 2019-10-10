in Editorial, Exclusive, Major Models, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Lucas Owen by Petros Kouiouris

Discover our latest exclusive story starring Lucas Owen

Lucas Owen
T-Shirt: Calvin Klein
Pants: H&M

The handsome Lucas Owen at Major Models New York stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session captured by fashion photographer Petros Kouiouris. In charge of styling was Fani Polychroniou. Photo assistance by Leiber Alvarez.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the session Lucas is wearing selected pieces from Calvin Klein, H&M, Miranda Kurtishi, Champion, All Stars Converse, Galpon, Diesel, Zara, Nueque, Hiromi Asai, Christoforos Kotentos, Thesalting, Scotch&Soda, Assos Design, Jessica Chang, Mauro Pina, Michael Kors, Urban Outfitters, and Thom Browne.


Lucas Owen

Suit: Miranda Kurtishi
Sweatshirt: Vintage Champion

Lucas Owen

Shoes: All Stars Converse
Fedora: Galpon
Pants: Vintage Diesel
Button Down Shirt: Zara
Black Coat: Nueque

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES

Pants: Hiromi Asai
T-Shirt, Leather Jacket, Vest: Christoforos Kotentos

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES

Full Outfit: Thesalting

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES

Pants: Scotch&Soda
Coat: Assos Design
T-Shirt: Diesel

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES

Pants: Christoforos Kotentos
Grey Coat: Jessica Chang
Turtle Neck: Scotch&Soda
Ring: Mauro Pina

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES

Leather Coat: Vintage70s
Button Down Shirt: Michael Kors
Pants: Urban Outfitters
Turtle Neck: Thom Browne

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES

Suit: Miranda Kurtishi
Ring: Mauro Pina
Sweatshirt: Vintage Champion

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES

T-Shirt: Calvin Klein
Pants: H&M

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES

Black Coat: Nueque
Button Down Shirt: Zara

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES

Full Outfit: Thesalting

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES

Leather Coat: Vintage70s
Button Down Shirt: Michael Kors
Pants: Urban Outfitters
Turtle Neck: Thom Browne

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES

Shoes: All Stars Converse
Fedora: Galpon
Pants: Vintage Diesel
Button Down Shirt: Zara
Black Coat: Nueque

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES

Leather Coat: Vintage70s
Button Down Shirt: Michael Kors
Pants: Urban Outfitters
Turtle Neck: Thom Browne

Photographer: Petros Kouiouris – www.pictoucher.com
Stylist: Fani Polychroniou
Model: Lucas Owen at Major Models New York
Photographer’s Assistant: Leiber Alvarez

