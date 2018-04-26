Surf’s Up: Neels Visser Poses for How To Spend It Magazine

Fashion photographer Tetsu Kubota captured Surf’s up! story featuring Neels Visser at IMG Models for The Financial Times – How To Spend It Magazine‘s latest edition. In charge of styling was Grant Woolhead, with hair styling from Jerome Cultrera at L’Atelier NYC using R+Co, and grooming by Ellen Guhin at See Management using Kevin Aucoin. Casting direction by John Tan.

For the story Neels is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Calvin Klein, Ermenegildo Zegna, Fendi, Gucci, Hermes, Isabel Marant, Lanvin, Louis Vuitton, O’Neill, Paragon Sports, Prada, Saturdays NYC, Tom Ford, and Valentino.



