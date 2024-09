MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Nemanja Ninkovic by Nicola Surbera

or the latest edition of MMSCENE PORTRAITS photographer Nicola Surbera captures model Nemanja Ninkovic from The Lab Models, assisted by Michael Banf. Romualdo Corvino is in charge of styling, with assistance from Linda Tamiozzo. Hair and grooming is done by Cristina Corsara, and set design by Luciano Catena.

For this session, Nemanja is wearing selected pieces from Zegna, Ann Demeulemeester, Benedetto Semeraro, Dolce & Gabbana, Nicola Indelicato, and stylist’s own.

Photographer – Nicola Surbera @elsurbett

Stylist – Romualdo Corvino @romualdocorvino

Hair and grooming – Cristina Corsara @cristinacrosara at @thegreenappleitalia

Photo assistant – Michael Banf @michaelbanfi

Stylist assistant – Linda Tamiozzo @linda.tamiozzo/

Model – Nemanja Ninkovic @ninkoviccc at @thelabmodels

Set designer – Luciano Catena @lolli_design