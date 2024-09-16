Stray Kids’ Hyunjin Is The New Cartier Global Ambassador

Stray Kids‘ Hyunjin has officially become the newest global brand ambassador for Cartier. This partnership is aligning Hyunjin with one of the most prestigious luxury brands in the world. Known for his stage presence and sharp dance skills as part of Stray Kids, Hyunjin’s appointment with Cartier shows his versatility beyond music, highlighting his influence in fashion and luxury. As part of this collaboration, Hyunjin has been featured in Esquire Korea’s October issue, draped in Cartier’s iconic jewelry pieces.

Just ahead of Chuseok, Esquire has made an exclusive announcement that Hyunjin is the new ambassador for Cartier. The October issue will feature an 18-page spread of Hyunjin, showcasing his captivating visuals and charisma, complementing Cartier’s iconic Trinity collection, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary. Nicknamed ‘Hwang Jewel’ by fans, Hyunjin’s presence shines in the editorial, promising an unforgettable collaboration with the luxury brand. With top-tier creatives like photographer Ahn Joo-young and stylists Jung Yun-ki and Kim Hye-jung involved, this feature is poised to be a visual spectacle. Stay tuned for its release.

Hyunjin expressed his excitement about joining Cartier as the new global ambassador, stating it’s an “incredible honor” to be part of a brand that shares his passion for creativity and beauty. His role as a brand ambassador will further cement his status as a rising fashion icon, already bolstered by his previous partnerships with brands like Versace. His distinctive style, paired with the band’s classic designs, promises a synergy that will elevate both Hyunjin’s image and the brand’s appeal to a younger, global audience. Fans can expect to see him feature in a series of campaigns and promotional materials that merge the worlds of luxury and K-pop.