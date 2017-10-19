Noah Boling is Urban Cowboy for Apollo Magazine Fall Winter 2017 Issue

The handsome Noah Boling at DNA Models teams up with fashion photographer Cameron Mcnee for Urban Cowboy story coming from the pages of Apollo Magazine‘s Fall Winter 2017 edition. Grooming is work of Scott Mcmahan at Kate Ryan Inc.

In charge of styling was Paul Frederick at See Management, who for the session selected looks from the likes of Gucci, Todd Snyder, J. Brand, Salvatore Ferragamo, Ralph Lauren, and Marni among other. Discover more of the story bellow:





Images courtesy of See Management – www.seemanagement.com