Noah Lopez Poses for MMSCENE Magazine Winter 2019-20 Issue

Fashion photographer Evan Lee captured The Boy Next Door story featuring the handsome Noah Lopez at Wilhelmina Models for our MMSCENE Magazine‘s Winter 2019-20 edition. In charge of styling was Alexander Garcia, with grooming from beauty artist Yoshi Kubota.
For the session Noah is wearing selected pieces from Catou, Saint Laurent, JJ Hat Center, Taylor Stitch, Levi’s, Frank Debourge, K-Way, Helmut Lang, Nike, Baracuta, Zanone, Triple RRR, Calvin Klein, Prada, and Persol.
Photographer EVAN LEE – www.evanylee.com
Stylist ALEXANDER GARCIA – www.alexandergarciaofficial.com
Groomer YOSHI KUBOTA
Model NOAH LOPEZ at Wilhelmina Models