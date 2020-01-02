in Editorial, Exclusive, Magazines, MMSCENE Magazine, Wilhelmina Models

Noah Lopez Poses for MMSCENE Magazine Winter 2019-20 Issue

Photographer Evan Lee and stylist Alexander Garcia team up for MMSCENE Magazine’s latest edition

Noah Lopez

Fashion photographer Evan Lee captured The Boy Next Door story featuring the handsome Noah Lopez at Wilhelmina Models for our MMSCENE Magazine‘s Winter 2019-20 edition. In charge of styling was Alexander Garcia, with grooming from beauty artist Yoshi Kubota.

AVAILABLE NOW IN PRINT $25.90 AND DIGITAL $3.90

For the session Noah is wearing selected pieces from Catou, Saint Laurent, JJ Hat Center, Taylor Stitch, Levi’s, Frank Debourge, K-Way, Helmut Lang, Nike, Baracuta, Zanone, Triple RRR, Calvin Klein, Prada, and Persol.

For more of the story continue below:


Noah Lopez

Noah Lopez

Noah Lopez

Noah Lopez

Noah Lopez

Noah Lopez

Photographer EVAN LEE – www.evanylee.com
Stylist ALEXANDER GARCIA – www.alexandergarciaofficial.com
Groomer YOSHI KUBOTA
Model NOAH LOPEZ at Wilhelmina Models

ANDRES VELENCOSO MMSCENE

AVAILABLE NOW IN PRINT $25.90 AND DIGITAL $3.90

EditorialexclusivemagazinesMMSCENE MAGAZINE

What do you think?

1 point
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get The Latest Updates Straight To Your Inbox!

By subscribing to our newsletter you agree to MMSCENE's Terms of service . You can unsubscribe at any time.

Liang Jiyuan

Liang Jiyuan Models Burberry Chinese New Year 2020 Capsule Collection
Les Hommes

Oliver Houlby & Mitchell Gorthy Model Les Hommes Pre-Fall 2020 Collection