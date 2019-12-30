Liang Jiyuan Models Burberry Chinese New Year 2020 Capsule Collection

The handsome Liang Jiyuan at Next Models stars in Burberry‘s Chinese New Year 2020 campaign lensed by fashion photographer Leslie Zhang. Hair styling is work of Bon Fan Zhang, with makeup from beauty artist Xin Miao. For the campaign Liang was joined by Zhou Dongyu and He Cong.

“Introducing our Chinese New Year 2020 collection – a vibrant celebration in red – heralding joy, health and happiness for the Year of the Rat. Featuring refined tailoring and fresh iterations of our iconic sneaker, the Union, and Lola, our runway bag“

