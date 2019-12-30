in Advertising Campaigns, Burberry, Menswear, NEXT Models, Videos

Liang Jiyuan Models Burberry Chinese New Year 2020 Capsule Collection

Shanghai photographer Leslie Zhang captured Burberry’s Chinese New Year 2020 campaign

Liang Jiyuan
© Burberry, Photography by Leslie Zhang

The handsome Liang Jiyuan at Next Models stars in Burberry‘s Chinese New Year 2020 campaign lensed by fashion photographer Leslie Zhang. Hair styling is work of Bon Fan Zhang, with makeup from beauty artist Xin Miao. For the campaign Liang was joined by Zhou Dongyu and He Cong.

Introducing our Chinese New Year 2020 collection – a vibrant celebration in red – heralding joy, health and happiness for the Year of the Rat. Featuring refined tailoring and fresh iterations of our iconic sneaker, the Union, and Lola, our runway bag

Liang Jiyuan
© Burberry, Photography by Leslie Zhang
Liang Jiyuan
© Burberry, Photography by Leslie Zhang

Discover more of Burberry’s Chinese New Year 2020 campaign on our DESIGNSCENE.NET

ad campaignsMenswearvideos

What do you think?

1 point
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get The Latest Updates Straight To Your Inbox!

By subscribing to our newsletter you agree to MMSCENE's Terms of service . You can unsubscribe at any time.

victor perr

DECEMBER IGs: GARRETT NEFF, SHAWN MENDES CONAN GRAY