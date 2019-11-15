in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Owen Lindberg by Scott Knight

Discover our latest exclusive story Memory Boy featuring the handsome Owen Lindberg

Owen Lindberg
jacket: SAINT LAURENT
necklaces: RALPH LAUREN

The handsome Owen Lindberg at The Boys Model Management stars in Memory Boy exclusive story captured and styled for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by Scott Knight. For the session Owen is wearing selected pieces from Burberry, Paul Smith, Prada, Ralph Lauren, Dsquared2, Sandro, Todd’s, Saint Laurent, Litkovskaya and Zara.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

See more of the story below:


Owen Lindbergtrench coat: SANDRO PARIS
jeans: LEVIS

Owen Lindberg

turtleneck: ZARA

Owen Lindberg

dress: LITKOVSKAYA
trousers: BURBERRY

Owen Lindberg

coat: LITKOVSKAYA
tie: DSQUARED2
shirt: PRADA
shoes: PAUL SMITH

Owen Lindberg

Owen Lindberg

trench coat: SANDRO PARIS

Owen Lindberg

bag: TODD’S

Owen Lindberg

turtleneck: ZARA
trousers: BURBERRY

Owen Lindberg

coat: PAUL SMITH
shirt: PRADA
tie: DSQUARED2
shoes: PAUL SMITH

Owen Lindberg

dress: LITKOVSKAYA

Photographer, Stylist: Scott Knight – www.scottknight.us
Model: Owen Lindberg at The Boys Model Management

