MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Owen Lindberg by Scott Knight

The handsome Owen Lindberg at The Boys Model Management stars in Memory Boy exclusive story captured and styled for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by Scott Knight. For the session Owen is wearing selected pieces from Burberry, Paul Smith, Prada, Ralph Lauren, Dsquared2, Sandro, Todd’s, Saint Laurent, Litkovskaya and Zara.
trench coat: SANDRO PARIS
jeans: LEVIS
turtleneck: ZARA
dress: LITKOVSKAYA
trousers: BURBERRY
coat: LITKOVSKAYA
tie: DSQUARED2
shirt: PRADA
shoes: PAUL SMITH
trench coat: SANDRO PARIS
bag: TODD’S
turtleneck: ZARA
trousers: BURBERRY
coat: PAUL SMITH
shirt: PRADA
tie: DSQUARED2
shoes: PAUL SMITH
dress: LITKOVSKAYA
Photographer, Stylist: Scott Knight – www.scottknight.us
Model: Owen Lindberg at The Boys Model Management